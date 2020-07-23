134 S Garfield St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Two Bedroom Ranch! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home with a large kitchen. This home comes equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a washer and dryer hook up located in the basement and a small mud room off the rear of the home.



Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.



https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions



Contact Jenna

Call 937-702-9044 x106



We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $725 rent, $725 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.



NO SECTION 8.



Required minimum monthly income of $2,175 before taxes.



Renters insurance or liability insurance required.



Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.



Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.



$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.



If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



(RLNE5967963)