All apartments in Dayton
Find more places like 134 S Garfield St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dayton, OH
/
134 S Garfield St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

134 S Garfield St.

134 South Garfield Street · (513) 266-7612 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dayton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

134 South Garfield Street, Dayton, OH 45403
Burkhardt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 S Garfield St. · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Two Bedroom Ranch! - Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch home with a large kitchen. This home comes equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. There is a washer and dryer hook up located in the basement and a small mud room off the rear of the home.

Please complete the pre-qualifying questionnaire link below first, before a showing can be scheduled.

https://tinyurl.com/Pre-qualifying-Questions

Contact Jenna
Call 937-702-9044 x106

We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult. $725 rent, $725 deposit, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.

NO SECTION 8.

Required minimum monthly income of $2,175 before taxes.

Renters insurance or liability insurance required.

Good credit is a MUST including no collections or charge offs.

Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.

$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.

If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE5967963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 S Garfield St. have any available units?
134 S Garfield St. has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 S Garfield St. have?
Some of 134 S Garfield St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 S Garfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
134 S Garfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 S Garfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 S Garfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 134 S Garfield St. offer parking?
No, 134 S Garfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 134 S Garfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 S Garfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 S Garfield St. have a pool?
No, 134 S Garfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 134 S Garfield St. have accessible units?
No, 134 S Garfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 134 S Garfield St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 S Garfield St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 134 S Garfield St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr
Dayton, OH 45459
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln
Dayton, OH 45458
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave
Dayton, OH 45402
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl
Dayton, OH 45409
Stonehenge Apartments
3 Harshman Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr
Dayton, OH 45405

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDayton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dayton Apartments with BalconiesDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHFairborn, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Huber Heights, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity