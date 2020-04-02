Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled and is equipped with a new dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, w/d hookups, a full basement and a detached 1 car garage. Outside you will find a yard that is perfect for entertaining. Don't miss it!! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!

**Appliances are not included, but can be for an additional cost.**

**Deposit Pending**



(RLNE4886193)