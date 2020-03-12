1825 5th St

Amenities

Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Walk in closet in the master bedroom! Sliders out to your deck. Coin operated laundry on site. Perfect location just minutes away everything Cuyahoga Falls has to offer! Right down the street form the from freeway. Dont miss it! Every adult occupant must apply online, $35 application fee per person. We run credit, criminal and eviction history and verify income. No Section 8, no dogs.