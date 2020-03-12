All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:40 PM

1825 5th St

1825 5th Street · (330) 686-1644
Location

1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Walk in closet in the master bedroom! Sliders out to your deck. Coin operated laundry on site. Perfect location just minutes away everything Cuyahoga Falls has to offer! Right down the street form the from freeway. Dont miss it! Every adult occupant must apply online, $35 application fee per person. We run credit, criminal and eviction history and verify income. No Section 8, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 5th St have any available units?
1825 5th St has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1825 5th St have?
Some of 1825 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1825 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 1825 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 1825 5th St offer parking?
No, 1825 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 1825 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 5th St have a pool?
No, 1825 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1825 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1825 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
