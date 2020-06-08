All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
1581 7th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1581 7th St

1581 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1581 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower. This three bedroom, two full bath home is where your precious memories begin! The first floor offers so much such as new vinyl flooring (2019), a large living room, dining room, large kitchen, laundry room and bedroom with full walk in shower. The bright kitchen has new counters, plenty of cabinets , room for a small table and chairs. There are two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unfinished basement. Low maintenance yard. Some updates are new rear door (2019), newer vinyl windows. No pets. Rented for $925.00/Monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 7th St have any available units?
1581 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.
Is 1581 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
1581 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 1581 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 1581 7th St offer parking?
No, 1581 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 1581 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 7th St have a pool?
No, 1581 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 1581 7th St have accessible units?
No, 1581 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1581 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1581 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1581 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
