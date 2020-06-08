1581 7th St

Amenities

Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower. This three bedroom, two full bath home is where your precious memories begin! The first floor offers so much such as new vinyl flooring (2019), a large living room, dining room, large kitchen, laundry room and bedroom with full walk in shower. The bright kitchen has new counters, plenty of cabinets , room for a small table and chairs. There are two bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Unfinished basement. Low maintenance yard. Some updates are new rear door (2019), newer vinyl windows. No pets. Rented for $925.00/Monthly.