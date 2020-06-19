All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 AM

3553 Nordway Road

3553 Nordway Road · (216) 230-5077
Location

3553 Nordway Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194

A stately 3-bedroom colonial on a nice street! Newly built 2 1/2 car garage, large front porch, spacious formal dining room and living room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen and half-bath completes the first floor. Second floor features three generously sized bedrooms and a full updated bath. Nice front porch and spacious backyard great for entertaining.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! WE DO NOT POST OUR ADS ON CRAIGSLIST! NEVER WIRE FUNDS TO AN UNKNOWN PERSON! IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT A PROPERTY, PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE DIRECTLY AT 888-396-1194

Gm-mgt.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $29, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Nordway Road have any available units?
3553 Nordway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleveland Heights, OH.
What amenities does 3553 Nordway Road have?
Some of 3553 Nordway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Nordway Road currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Nordway Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Nordway Road pet-friendly?
No, 3553 Nordway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleveland Heights.
Does 3553 Nordway Road offer parking?
Yes, 3553 Nordway Road does offer parking.
Does 3553 Nordway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 Nordway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Nordway Road have a pool?
No, 3553 Nordway Road does not have a pool.
Does 3553 Nordway Road have accessible units?
No, 3553 Nordway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Nordway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3553 Nordway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 Nordway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3553 Nordway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
