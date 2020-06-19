All apartments in Cleveland Heights
Cleveland Heights, OH
2847 Hampshire Rd
2847 Hampshire Rd

2847 Hampshire Road · (216) 410-8093
Location

2847 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Coventry Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village. This home features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops and undermount sink, travertine tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Fully equipped with gas stove/oven, refrigerator, over the stove microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the rest of first floor including a large formal dining room with wet bar (cabinetry, wine rack and bar sink). Large living room with bay window and tiled fireplace. There is also a cozy den/office/TV room on the first floor. The home has 2.5 completely remodeled bathrooms with porcelain and marble tile flooring, tile in shower and tub. New double vanities in both full baths. 3 bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bathroom! Finished 3rd floor makes a great office, bedroom, playroom or craft area! Washer and dryer included. Newer 95% Furnace and A/C. New lighting throughout the home. Basement has lots of storage. Charming front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Fenced in back yard with deck off back of house for entertaining. Brand new 2 car garage.
Landlord responsible for lawn care. All leases to end April, May or June of 2022. Pet fee $25 per month. NOT AVAILABLE to move in until June 12.

Very close to Little Italy, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 25
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have any available units?
2847 Hampshire Rd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2847 Hampshire Rd have?
Some of 2847 Hampshire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2847 Hampshire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Hampshire Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Hampshire Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Hampshire Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2847 Hampshire Rd does offer parking.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2847 Hampshire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have a pool?
No, 2847 Hampshire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have accessible units?
No, 2847 Hampshire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2847 Hampshire Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Hampshire Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2847 Hampshire Rd has units with air conditioning.
