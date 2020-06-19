2847 Hampshire Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully remodeled from top to bottom! 3-4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom on a beautiful street steps from Coventry Village. This home features a gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite countertops and undermount sink, travertine tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Fully equipped with gas stove/oven, refrigerator, over the stove microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout the rest of first floor including a large formal dining room with wet bar (cabinetry, wine rack and bar sink). Large living room with bay window and tiled fireplace. There is also a cozy den/office/TV room on the first floor. The home has 2.5 completely remodeled bathrooms with porcelain and marble tile flooring, tile in shower and tub. New double vanities in both full baths. 3 bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bathroom! Finished 3rd floor makes a great office, bedroom, playroom or craft area! Washer and dryer included. Newer 95% Furnace and A/C. New lighting throughout the home. Basement has lots of storage. Charming front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Fenced in back yard with deck off back of house for entertaining. Brand new 2 car garage.

Landlord responsible for lawn care. All leases to end April, May or June of 2022. Pet fee $25 per month. NOT AVAILABLE to move in until June 12.



Very close to Little Italy, Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve and Downtown.