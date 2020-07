Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower, and dual vanity. Second floor laundry. Finished walk-out basement could be used as a 4th bedroom. Gas heat. 2 car attached garage and driveway. Small pets considered. Available immediately!