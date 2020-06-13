Apartment List
/
OH
/
centerville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Centerville, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
25 Units Available
Gateway Lofts Centerville
701 E Alex Bell Rd, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$980
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1046 sqft
Gateway Lofts Centerville is a brand-new apartment community nestled just south of Dayton in Centerville, Ohio. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Normandy Club
7677 Tours Ln, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, spacious closets and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, weight room, spa/hot tub, sundeck, jacuzzi. Centerville neighborhood with easy access to public transit, I-675 and Grant Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Unit 2
1401 Lake Pointe Way, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1st Floor Condo in Centerville - Welcome home to this 1st floor condo in Centerville! Secured entry building. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with new carpet throughout. Back patio with open green space. 1 assigned parking spot.
Results within 1 mile of Centerville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1490 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
The Falls at Settlers Walk
10 Falls Blvd, Springboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1389 sqft
Located within the award-winning Springboro School District, The Falls at Settlers Walk is minutes away from the shops, spas, restaurants and neighborhood events of Austin Landing! Less than a mile from The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, this
Results within 5 miles of Centerville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$863
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
69 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Austin Springs
2991 Austin Springs Rd, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1215 sqft
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and private patios. Barely a block away from Austin Landing, the community has modern amenities such as a resort-style pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr.
1521 Commons Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1212 sqft
1521 Sycamore Commons Dr. Available 06/29/20 Two bedroom two bath Condo in Miamisburg - Call Scott 513-970-8562 This unit will be move-in ready before July 1st 2020. the place will be getting new paint and other minor repairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3400 Harwood St
3400 Harwood Street, Kettering, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
864 sqft
Located off of Wilmington Pike, close to restaurants, parks, schools, & entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Centerville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
City Guide for Centerville, OH

Welcome to Centerville! This small Ohio suburb has plenty to offer in small town charm and suburban amenities. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find the home of your dreams.

Centerville is located about ten miles south of Dayton, adjacent to the upscale suburb of Kettering. Because of its close proximity to Dayton and the Dayton Mall, you’ll find plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the many chain stores, bars and restaurants located throughout the city.

Additionally, the historic city center, or the “Heart of Centerville,” is in the small downtown area and has a number of quaint old shops and restaurants, if you’re more into locally owned establishments with tons of character.

Centerville has great public schools and a fantastic library, with tons of community- and family-oriented activities. If you’re a young single moving to the area, don’t worry! Unlike many other upscale Dayton suburbs, Centerville’s got a decent community of young people who commute into the city for work.

If Centerville has one downfall, it’s that rents are pretty high for the region. Safety and amenities come with a high price tag, after all. However, with some time and effort you can occasionally find great cheap apartments in some of the farther-flung portions of town. Additionally, traffic can be a bit of a hassle during weekday rush hours into and out of Dayton.

If you’re looking for older homes in a highly walkable, quaint neighborhood, then the “Heart of Centerville” will be your bag. You can occasionally find adorable apartments for rent in this area in mixed-use buildings, old houses that have been converted to duplexes and the occasional rental home. Two bedrooms here generally range from $600 to $800.

Just east of the city center you’ll find some great new development in varied communities. To the northeast, there are tons of apartment rentals and complexes offering everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. The larger complexes frequently offer amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. To the southeast, past the large and well-regarded Centerville High School, you’ll find a more settled community with the occasional apartment rental and rental home available. Two bedrooms here generally range from $700 to $900 a month.

Northwest of the city center, you’ll find another pocket of new developments with nice amenities. Because of the proximity to the Dayton Mall, this area has tons of access to shopping and dining in the sprawl growing out of the mall area. Two bedrooms here are similarly priced to communities in the northwest of town.

With a great, diverse rental market, you can usually find furnished apartments for rent, as well as landlords and management companies that offer short-term lease options. Additionally, many apartment rentals are pet friendly, you may just have to pay a nominal pet deposit.

So welcome to Centerville! Enjoy all that this Dayton suburb has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Centerville, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centerville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Centerville 1 BedroomsCenterville 2 BedroomsCenterville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCenterville 3 BedroomsCenterville Accessible Apartments
Centerville Apartments with BalconyCenterville Apartments with GarageCenterville Apartments with GymCenterville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCenterville Apartments with Parking
Centerville Apartments with PoolCenterville Apartments with Washer-DryerCenterville Cheap PlacesCenterville Dog Friendly ApartmentsCenterville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHGreenville, OH
Troy, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHRichmond, INDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University