Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering self-guided tours! Contact the office to learn more.Traditional French-Norman style buildings with stone accent walls are painted in shades of charcoal gray with crisp white trim. Two-story buildings with private apartment entries clustered around mini-cul de sacs each with a view of the beautifully landscaped grounds and/or ponds. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have been elegantly updated with all new kitchens and baths, 2” faux wood blinds, and brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware. Some apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and beautiful water views. Welcome to your new home.