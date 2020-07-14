All apartments in Centerville
Centerville, OH
Washington Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Washington Park

7605 Washington Village Dr · (513) 449-2432
Location

7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH 45458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7736 · Avail. Aug 24

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 7537 · Avail. now

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
playground
Washington Park Apartments in Centerville, Ohio, just south of Dayton, is where luxury meets convenience. Our one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes in Centerville, Ohio, have everything to meet your needs. Our residents love access to our 24-hour fitness center, refreshing resort-style pool, and secluded, quiet community. Whether you choose to take a stroll through our community or enjoy the upscale dining and shopping that is just minutes away, Washington Park is the final destination in luxury living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month (1 pet), $50/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month, Attached garage: included in townhomes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Park have any available units?
Washington Park has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Washington Park have?
Some of Washington Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Park is pet friendly.
Does Washington Park offer parking?
Yes, Washington Park offers parking.
Does Washington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Park have a pool?
Yes, Washington Park has a pool.
Does Washington Park have accessible units?
No, Washington Park does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Park has units with air conditioning.
