Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage package receiving playground

Washington Park Apartments in Centerville, Ohio, just south of Dayton, is where luxury meets convenience. Our one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes in Centerville, Ohio, have everything to meet your needs. Our residents love access to our 24-hour fitness center, refreshing resort-style pool, and secluded, quiet community. Whether you choose to take a stroll through our community or enjoy the upscale dining and shopping that is just minutes away, Washington Park is the final destination in luxury living!