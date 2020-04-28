1817 Trinity Place Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill

Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.



- One Bedroom / One Bath

- On site Laundry

- Grilling and Picnic Area

- Walk to bus stop



Apply online today at www.rentsunbelt.com $35 application fee. Pets allowed 45 lbs or under with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent. Resident pays electricity as well as $10 flat fee for water, trash, and sewer. Security deposit is the same as one month rent amount.



Call or email us for more info at legends@rentsunbelt.com

(234) 262-9681



Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $575, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

