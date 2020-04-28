All apartments in Canton
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:04 PM

1817 Trinity Place Northwest

1817 Trinity Place Northwest · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1625659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1817 Trinity Place Northwest, Canton, OH 44709
Harrison Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Legends Pointe is located in a serene residential neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, a short drive from the Hall of Fame, highways, and Belden Village Shopping Area in Canton, Ohio.

- One Bedroom / One Bath
- On site Laundry
- Grilling and Picnic Area
- Walk to bus stop

Apply online today at www.rentsunbelt.com $35 application fee. Pets allowed 45 lbs or under with $250 non refundable pet fee and $25 monthly pet rent. Resident pays electricity as well as $10 flat fee for water, trash, and sewer. Security deposit is the same as one month rent amount.

Call or email us for more info at legends@rentsunbelt.com
(234) 262-9681

Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have any available units?
1817 Trinity Place Northwest has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1817 Trinity Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Trinity Place Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Trinity Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 Trinity Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 Trinity Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
