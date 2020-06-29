All apartments in Canton
1725 Woodland Ave NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1725 Woodland Ave NW

1725 Woodland Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Woodland Avenue Northwest, Canton, OH 44703
Vassar Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious DUPLEX 4 bed, 2 full bath - Property Id: 90077

Spacious 2,000 square foot duplex 2nd and 3rd floor available for rent in Canton's historic Vassar Park neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, kitchen,dining room, large balcony, fenced in backyard,and garage space. Great apartment for roommates/college students. Close to Malone University, downtown, and the Hall of Fame. This property is not set up for section 8 housing. The owner lives on 1st level. Maximum occupants 6. If you have evictions, can't pass a criminal background check or have bad credit you don't qualify.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have any available units?
1725 Woodland Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canton, OH.
What amenities does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have?
Some of 1725 Woodland Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Woodland Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Woodland Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Woodland Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canton.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Woodland Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Woodland Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Woodland Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
