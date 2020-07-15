6466 Jamison Way

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Liberty Twp Lakota Fenced Yard - Property Id: 343



Attached 2 car garage, with garage door opener and additional attic storage!



Fenced in Back Yard with storage shed and Second driveway. Large second drive way that leads to back yard.



Brand new appliances - Energy efficient furnace and new hot water heater, brand new windows means warm house with CHEAP energy bills - budget billing is set at $99 a month (less than most condo's). Low maintenance yard.



Delightful ranch, spacious great room w/cathedral ceiling, walkout to private rear yard Large master w/private bath, neutral colors, convenient location, no noise, no HOA fees! Immaculate!



Quiet street, very close to Lakota high school - walk to school. Convenient to Liberty Center, 129 and I-75. Extremely close to Krogers and lots of shops and stores.



Washer Dryer hookup in home - all brand new appliances.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/343

Property Id 343



(RLNE5747161)