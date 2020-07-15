All apartments in Butler County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

6466 Jamison Way

6466 Jamison Way · (513) 445-2853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6466 Jamison Way, Butler County, OH 45044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Liberty Twp Lakota Fenced Yard - Property Id: 343

Attached 2 car garage, with garage door opener and additional attic storage!

Fenced in Back Yard with storage shed and Second driveway. Large second drive way that leads to back yard.

Brand new appliances - Energy efficient furnace and new hot water heater, brand new windows means warm house with CHEAP energy bills - budget billing is set at $99 a month (less than most condo's). Low maintenance yard.

Delightful ranch, spacious great room w/cathedral ceiling, walkout to private rear yard Large master w/private bath, neutral colors, convenient location, no noise, no HOA fees! Immaculate!

Quiet street, very close to Lakota high school - walk to school. Convenient to Liberty Center, 129 and I-75. Extremely close to Krogers and lots of shops and stores.

Washer Dryer hookup in home - all brand new appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/343
Property Id 343

(RLNE5747161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6466 Jamison Way have any available units?
6466 Jamison Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6466 Jamison Way have?
Some of 6466 Jamison Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6466 Jamison Way currently offering any rent specials?
6466 Jamison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6466 Jamison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6466 Jamison Way is pet friendly.
Does 6466 Jamison Way offer parking?
Yes, 6466 Jamison Way offers parking.
Does 6466 Jamison Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6466 Jamison Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6466 Jamison Way have a pool?
No, 6466 Jamison Way does not have a pool.
Does 6466 Jamison Way have accessible units?
No, 6466 Jamison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6466 Jamison Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6466 Jamison Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6466 Jamison Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6466 Jamison Way does not have units with air conditioning.
