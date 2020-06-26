4548 Leslie Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking key fob access

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



This gorgeous four bedroom, two full bath home is located on a quiet neighborhood street but still close to all of the shops and restaurants Blue Ash has to offer. Gleaming hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout shine in the open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with high-end GE Cafe stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, luxurious bathrooms, a private backyard with a spacious deck, and plenty of off-street parking are just a few of the many great features of this great home. Pet friendly.



Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/4548LeslieViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,040, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,040, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.