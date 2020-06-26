All apartments in Blue Ash
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4548 Leslie Avenue

4548 Leslie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4548 Leslie Avenue, Blue Ash, OH 45242
Blue Ash

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This gorgeous four bedroom, two full bath home is located on a quiet neighborhood street but still close to all of the shops and restaurants Blue Ash has to offer. Gleaming hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout shine in the open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with high-end GE Cafe stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, luxurious bathrooms, a private backyard with a spacious deck, and plenty of off-street parking are just a few of the many great features of this great home. Pet friendly.

Washer and dryer hook ups at the property. Laundry units can be rented for an additional $40/month.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/4548LeslieViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,040, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,040, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have any available units?
4548 Leslie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Ash, OH.
What amenities does 4548 Leslie Avenue have?
Some of 4548 Leslie Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 Leslie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4548 Leslie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 Leslie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4548 Leslie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4548 Leslie Avenue offers parking.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4548 Leslie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have a pool?
No, 4548 Leslie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4548 Leslie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 Leslie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4548 Leslie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4548 Leslie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
