apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
73 Apartments for rent in Blue Ash, OH with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ash
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
4266 Williams Ave
4266 Williams Avenue, Rossmoyne, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Ash
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,056
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,063
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
11 Units Available
Woodlawn
The Commons
10645 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1022 sqft
Charming apartments just a short walk from the Trillium Trails Wildlife Preserve. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Community racquetball court and pool. Tenants may rent out guest suite.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
7 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Kenwood
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,242
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1434 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
13 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,360
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified
1 of 80
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,161
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
7752 Montgomery Road
7752 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1491 sqft
Spacious 4 BD, 2.5 BA located in desirable Indian Hill School district. This Kenwood Greene Condominium offers 2 floors, living room, dining room, study, kitchen, walk out patio, pool and more.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
323 Center St.
323 Center Street, Miamiville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
House for rent, everything brand new! Deck on the back looking over quiet, private back yard. Plenty of parking, includes washer/dryer, and all other appliances. Tenant pays electric, owner pays water/sewer. Open House 2-4 Saturday.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
119 Vermont Ave
119 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Located only steps from Vermont Primary school and within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Features incl; New LVT and refinshed HW floors, fresh paint, updated kitchen and bath.
