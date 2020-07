Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving yoga concierge

Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park. Imagine coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, a comfortable apartment home, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your day-to-day life. Located in Blue Ash, Ohio, with easy access to I-275 and Ronald Reagan Highway, The Approach at Summit Park is near the University of Cincinnati, as well as plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment.

(+more)



The Approach at Summit Park will provide a wide selection of unique studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, fitness center with Yoga & CrossFit areas, grilling stations, and washer & dryers included.



Unwind by your private balcony or patio, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion to our dog park, relax by the swimming pool, or have a day out