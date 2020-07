Altitude at Blue Ash

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport game room guest suite internet access online portal pool table shuffle board

A prime rental community, Altitude Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District. This garden luxury apartment community offers spacious floor plans featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, designed with comfort and convenience. Relax by the shimmering swimming pool, keep in shape in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy our beautifully landscaped courtyards. We offer something for everyone, even your furry friends. Our amazing staff is standing by to help you choose your new home today!