All apartments in Blacklick Estates
Find more places like 5111 Fullerton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacklick Estates, OH
/
5111 Fullerton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 Fullerton Drive

5111 Fullerton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blacklick Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5111 Fullerton Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking 3-Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Columbus, Ohio! Walk up to the property and you are greeted with a huge patio! This home features exposed brick right when you walk in. TO the left upstairs is the first living room with wood floors and a fireplace! In the kitchen there are all black appliances. There is a second living area in the lower level that features a second bathroom, storage, and laundry room! There is also a door leading to the partially finished backyard with a huge storage shed!

Come Make This Your Home!

https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com
Phone: (614) 907-4805

Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8.
Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three.
Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have any available units?
5111 Fullerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
What amenities does 5111 Fullerton Drive have?
Some of 5111 Fullerton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Fullerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Fullerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Fullerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5111 Fullerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive offer parking?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have a pool?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5111 Fullerton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5111 Fullerton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacklick Estates 2 BedroomsBlacklick Estates 3 Bedrooms
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Garage
Blacklick Estates Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OH
Grove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OH
Worthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus