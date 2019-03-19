5111 Fullerton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking 3-Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Columbus, Ohio! Walk up to the property and you are greeted with a huge patio! This home features exposed brick right when you walk in. TO the left upstairs is the first living room with wood floors and a fireplace! In the kitchen there are all black appliances. There is a second living area in the lower level that features a second bathroom, storage, and laundry room! There is also a door leading to the partially finished backyard with a huge storage shed!



Come Make This Your Home!



https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/



Email: rentcolumbus@con-rex.com

Phone: (614) 907-4805



Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8.

Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three.

Application cost $45

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.