4648 Burkeshire Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

4648 Burkeshire Drive

4648 Burkeshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Burkeshire Drive, Blacklick Estates, OH 43232

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have any available units?
4648 Burkeshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blacklick Estates, OH.
Is 4648 Burkeshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Burkeshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Burkeshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Burkeshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive offer parking?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4648 Burkeshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4648 Burkeshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
