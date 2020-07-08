All apartments in Berea
194 East Bridge St
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:11 PM

194 East Bridge St

194 East Bridge Street · (216) 916-7778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

194 East Bridge Street, Berea, OH 44017

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,960

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please contact Chrissy Kovanda @ 216-317-3463 / Chrissy@ezsalesteam.com or Justin Campbell @ 216-801-3599 / Justin@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Charming quintessential home is a unique opportunity as a multi use investment property located in the ideal campus neighborhood of Baldwin Wallace. Multiple bedrooms and sitting area upstairs. Downstairs includes kitchen, dining, full-size living room and full basement for storage. Located next door to the Baldwin Wallace campus. Property allows you to park all cars/tenants with additional space to spare. This investment property will not last???and can be sold or bundled as part of a larger 25-unit portfolio package. Perfect location close to highways and Cleveland Metroparks. Super clean, well maintained and turn key make this property a true must see! Super convenient to downtown Berea's quaint shops, restaurants???located in a great rental around the corner from Baldwin Wallace University. Very close to Southwest General Hospital, I-71 and Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 East Bridge St have any available units?
194 East Bridge St has a unit available for $1,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 194 East Bridge St currently offering any rent specials?
194 East Bridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 East Bridge St pet-friendly?
No, 194 East Bridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berea.
Does 194 East Bridge St offer parking?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not offer parking.
Does 194 East Bridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 East Bridge St have a pool?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not have a pool.
Does 194 East Bridge St have accessible units?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 194 East Bridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 East Bridge St have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 East Bridge St does not have units with air conditioning.
