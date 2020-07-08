194 East Bridge St

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Please contact Chrissy Kovanda @ 216-317-3463 / Chrissy@ezsalesteam.com or Justin Campbell @ 216-801-3599 / Justin@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Charming quintessential home is a unique opportunity as a multi use investment property located in the ideal campus neighborhood of Baldwin Wallace. Multiple bedrooms and sitting area upstairs. Downstairs includes kitchen, dining, full-size living room and full basement for storage. Located next door to the Baldwin Wallace campus. Property allows you to park all cars/tenants with additional space to spare. This investment property will not last???and can be sold or bundled as part of a larger 25-unit portfolio package. Perfect location close to highways and Cleveland Metroparks. Super clean, well maintained and turn key make this property a true must see! Super convenient to downtown Berea's quaint shops, restaurants???located in a great rental around the corner from Baldwin Wallace University. Very close to Southwest General Hospital, I-71 and Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Call today for your private showing!