3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided. Upstairs master suite has walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms each with ample closet space, convenient upstairs washer/dryer hook up. HOA paid by owner that covers water/sewer, snow removal, yard care and pool maintenance. Attached 2 car garage w/storage completes this condo. Conveniently located near the popular Fairfield Mall area, minutes away from WPAFB and Wright State University. Enjoy maintenance free living W/swimming pool & bath house, picnic area w/gazebo. Pets considered with extra fee. Available 7/1/20www.rpmmidwest.com/rentals