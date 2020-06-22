All apartments in Beavercreek
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780

3626 Sequoia Drive · (513) 762-9000
Location

3626 Sequoia Drive, Beavercreek, OH 45431

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This home has it all! 3 Bed 2.5 Bath and 9' ceilings on 1st floor, huge 2 story great room, adjacent dining area opens to kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of cupboard space and all appliances provided. Upstairs master suite has walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms each with ample closet space, convenient upstairs washer/dryer hook up. HOA paid by owner that covers water/sewer, snow removal, yard care and pool maintenance. Attached 2 car garage w/storage completes this condo. Conveniently located near the popular Fairfield Mall area, minutes away from WPAFB and Wright State University. Enjoy maintenance free living W/swimming pool & bath house, picnic area w/gazebo. Pets considered with extra fee. Available 7/1/20www.rpmmidwest.com/rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have any available units?
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have?
Some of 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 does offer parking.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have a pool?
Yes, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 has a pool.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have accessible units?
No, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Sequoia Dr Beavercreek Oh 45431-3780 does not have units with air conditioning.
