3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avon Lake, OH
1 Unit Available
287 Herrmann Dr
287 Herrmann Dr, Avon Lake, OH
One of a kind custom home on a ONE ACRE private setting in Avon Lake! With over 3,400 sq ft of living space, a 2nd-floor master suite with an amazing glamour bath and direct access to a private hot tub, updated kitchen, finished basement, THREE car
Results within 1 mile of Avon Lake
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
14 Units Available
The Village At Avon Apartments
36550 Chester Rd, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1214 sqft
Garden apartments and townhomes with modern appliances and wood flooring. Newly renovated clubhouse, new yoga studio and amazing fitness center. Located 1 mile north of I-90 and close to the Avon Commons Shopping Center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5469 Schueller Blvd
5469 Schueller Blvd, Sheffield, OH
Brand New Home, Never Lived In! 2850 Square Feet. First Floor Owner's Suite With Master Bathroom. Half Bath On First Floor With First Floor Laundry With Washer and Dryer. Three Bedrooms and Loft On Second Floor Along With 2 Full Baths.
Results within 5 miles of Avon Lake
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
4 Units Available
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
328 Day Dr.
328 Day Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 328 Day Dr. in Lorain. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5554 Pleasant St
5554 Pleasant Avenue, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1256 sqft
If you have been looking for a single family home to rent in North Ridgeville, the opportunity has arrived. This three bedroom, split-level is ready to welcome you home!
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
36436 Reserve Ct
36436 Reserve Court, Avon, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1680 sqft
Awesome 3-BR, 2.5 BA Townhouse in Avon. Great location near major highways and shopping areas. Owner looking for 1-year lease minimal. All appliances are in the unit.
Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
629 Vermont Drive
629 Vermont Dr, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$695
840 sqft
Nicely done three bedroom ranch with new flooring! - The house has new siding, windows, and roof. As you enter from the front door you walk in the living room with large picture window and new carpets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4154 Belle Ave
4154 Belle Ave, Sheffield Lake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4154 Belle Ave in Sheffield Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4434 Camden Avenue
4434 Camden Ave, Lorain, OH
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Homewood Ranch - Don't miss out, Apply Now or Schedule your Guided Virtual Tour on Landlord Leasing's website. Thanks for your interest in our homes.
Results within 10 miles of Avon Lake
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1024 West Erie Ave
1024 W Erie Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to downtown, parks, library, restaurants. First floor features a spacious kitchen, dining room and living room. Three bedrooms, full bath upstairs. Big basement with full bathroom. Fenced in backyard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5781 Eastview Ave
5781 Eastview Street, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1508 sqft
You can live in the heart of North Ridgeville in this nice newer 3 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath home featuring 3 levels of living space and attached 2-car garage. Open floor plan, large kitchen, living room, dining room and vaulted ceilings with sky light.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
2885 Forestview Ave
2885 Forestview Avenue, Rocky River, OH
Fantastic 4-Bdrm Brick Home! Close to SO Much! Two (2) Bdrms on the 1st Floor! Two (2) more Bdrms on the 2nd Floor! Formal Living and Dining Room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Rocky River
19239 Story Rd
19239 Story Road, Rocky River, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Please contact Megan Pettine @ 330-888-3514 / Megan@ezsalesteam.com with any questions or offers. - Old world Rocky River charm with a modern twist. This home has been rebuilt from the ground up.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1370 West 2nd St
1370 West 2nd Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
Beautiful lakefront property for rent!! Extraordinary views of the lake and beautiful sunsets. Don't miss this great opportunity to live on the shores of Lake Erie in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath all brick Colonial with large lot.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lorain
1981 Tait Street, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious house, big yard, near stores and public transportation. (RLNE5880793)
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Lexington Ave
2805 Lexington Avenue, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1257 sqft
New to the market. Remodeled 3 bedroom. 1.5 bath colonial. Appliances included. Central air conditioning. Nice updates in a good neighborhood ready for immediate occupancy. Section 8 welcome. Pet restrictions on dangerous breeds.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2624 Reid Ave.
2624 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
3 Bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. - 3 bedroom home with garage, hardwood floors, front porch and nice back yard. (RLNE5631997)
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2634 Reid Ave.
2634 Reid Ave, Lorain, OH
3 Bedrooms
$799
1540 sqft
- (RLNE4367645)
Last updated February 28 at 11:39 PM
1 Unit Available
349 Brace Ave
349 Brace Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
This 3 bedroom ranch style home with neutral decor is a perfect pick for you. Newer Carpet thru out home. One Full bath, Open Kitchen concept, Great living room /dining room combo for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Morgan Ave
218 Morgan Ave, Elyria, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 218 Morgan Ave in Elyria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Yellowstone Ct
102 Yellowstone Ct, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1424 sqft
Rare opportunity in Sandstone Ridge! Fantastic 3 bedroom multi-level townhouse in a great location within an outstanding community.
