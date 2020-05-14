All apartments in Amherst
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

267 Westwoods

267 Westwoods · (440) 988-4033
Location

267 Westwoods, Amherst, OH 44001

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1049 · Avail. now

$1,049

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This home will be available by mid May, and ready for you to move right in. Ask me about a showing, or let me tell you about how I can make your home ownership dreams come true!

Central air and heat!
In home full size washer dryer!
Just a short walk to our playground and basketball court!
Lovely light fixtures!
Quiet family friendly community!
Just minutes from major highways!
Small pets ok! (with additional deposit and pet rent)

(RLNE5780494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

