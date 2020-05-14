267 Westwoods

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning playground basketball court

Excuse our mess as we are building the home of your dreams! Welcome home to this stunning 2 bed 2 bath double! It offers a spacious open concept floor plan, laminate floors throughout, spacious kitchen, large master suite, the list goes on! This home will be available by mid May, and ready for you to move right in. Ask me about a showing, or let me tell you about how I can make your home ownership dreams come true!



Central air and heat!

In home full size washer dryer!

Just a short walk to our playground and basketball court!

Lovely light fixtures!

Quiet family friendly community!

Just minutes from major highways!

Small pets ok! (with additional deposit and pet rent)



