16 Apartments For Rent Near SU
$
89 Units Available
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
20 Units Available
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1312 sqft
22 Units Available
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Unit Available
North Camden
530 RIVERSIDE DR #601
530 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful renovated two level top floor pent house, direct water front! Two water front balconies, one in the master bedroom, granite counter tops,separate tub and glass enclosed shower in the master bath.
1 Unit Available
1104 RESDEN RUN
1104 Resden Run, Wicomico County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Elegant 4BR 2.5BA Colonial in Subdivision of Nevin's Mill. Ground level rear deck & fenced back yard. Marble surround/wood-burning fireplace in Family room. Newer roof only 4 yrs. old.
1 Unit Available
1505 Iris Drive
1505 Iris Drive, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
**OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING-AVAILABLE IN AUG** ONLY $550 A STUDENT!! Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home available in August. This home is Fresh and Clean. Several upgrades. Central heating and air.
1 Unit Available
North Camden
312 MARYLAND AVENUE
312 Maryland Avenue, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Updated apartment on the second floor of a quiet apartment building off Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury and PRMC. The apartment has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and a full bathroom. Shared rear deck.
1 Unit Available
1115 Fairview Lane - 1
1115 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1776 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets.
1 Unit Available
Presidents - Princeton
405 Poplar Street
405 Poplar Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
**AUGUST MOVE IN** Completely Remodeled! All new paint, and carpet! Beautiful Grey floating plank flooring. Super Clean, and Fresh! Plenty of parking. Brand New heating and air, making utility bills affordable. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
North Camden
706 SMITH ST #1
706 Smith St, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$675
1 Unit Available
Doverdale
604 LIBERTY ST
604 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
****Available August 1st****
1 Unit Available
803 COLLEGE LN #F
803 College Ln, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 Unit Available
Doverdale
608 HOMER ST
608 Homer Street, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1 Unit Available
208 S SARATOGA ST
208 South Saratoga Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 Unit Available
North Camden
723 CAMDEN AVE
723 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
(This Home is subjected to the 4-2 Law in the City of Salisbury) Home Is Occupied
1 Unit Available
Presidents - Princeton
708 Shiloh Street
708 Shiloh Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1096 sqft
OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING This college rental will be available for a June 1st move in! 4 Bedrooms!! 2 Full Bathrooms. Large Kitchen, two living Rooms!! Plenty of space for you and your roommates. Nice large bedrooms.