Home
/
Yaphank, NY
/
The Reserve at the Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:41 PM

The Reserve at the Boulevard

1 Reserve Drive · (631) 257-3030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY 11980
Yaphank

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at the Boulevard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a dynamic, active oasis that is thoughtfully designed to satisfy and inspire. Every home is tailored to perfection with elements of refinement, including dark woods, earthy tones, cool stones, and warm organic textures. Experience life in a tranquil rural enclave, nestled between the classic coastal beauty of the Hamptons and the vivid culture of New York City. Enjoy natural charm and a sustainable lifestyle at The Reserve at the Boulevard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Month's rent
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open parking is available for all residents on a first come basis. Individual parking garages are available for rental at additional $100 per month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have any available units?
The Reserve at the Boulevard has 2 units available starting at $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at the Boulevard have?
Some of The Reserve at the Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at the Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at the Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at the Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard offers parking.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard has a pool.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at the Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at the Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at the Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Reserve at the Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

