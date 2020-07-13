Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a dynamic, active oasis that is thoughtfully designed to satisfy and inspire. Every home is tailored to perfection with elements of refinement, including dark woods, earthy tones, cool stones, and warm organic textures. Experience life in a tranquil rural enclave, nestled between the classic coastal beauty of the Hamptons and the vivid culture of New York City. Enjoy natural charm and a sustainable lifestyle at The Reserve at the Boulevard.