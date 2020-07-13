Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Discover a dynamic, active oasis that is thoughtfully designed to satisfy and inspire. Every home is tailored to perfection with elements of refinement, including dark woods, earthy tones, cool stones, and warm organic textures. Experience life in a tranquil rural enclave, nestled between the classic coastal beauty of the Hamptons and the vivid culture of New York City. Enjoy natural charm and a sustainable lifestyle at The Reserve at the Boulevard.