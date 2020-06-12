/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
145 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodmere, NY
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
682 Longacre Avenue
682 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on quiet street. Newly constructed bathrooms. Large family room. EIK overlooking beautiful property. Three bedrooms 2.5 bath split level.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmere
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Inwood
1 Unit Available
211 Spring Street
211 Spring Street, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 1 ST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND FULL BATHROOM. NEW CARPETS,NEW WINDOWS. CLOSE TO PARK, INWOOD TRAIN STATION,N30 & N31 BUS AND PUBLIC LAUNDRY.NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO WASH ,NO DRYER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
258 Washington Ave
258 Washington Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Rental opportunity in the heart of Cedarhurst. Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. 1st Floor with Full Finished Basement. Private access to the rear yard & Parking/Private Driveway. Laundry Room. Renovated Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
257 Hungry Harbor Rd
257 Hungry Harbor Road, Valley Stream, NY
Lovely Large 4 Bedroom 3 Full 1 Half Baths Split, Eik w/ Granite Counters With stainless steel Appliances, Kitchen W/Sliding Glass Door To Deck and Oversized Backyard, Formal Dining room and Living Room w/ Fireplace, Great Home For Entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
245-51 148th Drive
245-51 148th Drive, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Br. 2 Bath Living Room FRD EIK M available June 1st
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
149-63 256th Street
149-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Updated Apartment In Rosedale Area. 3 Bedrooms, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen & Full Bath, Private Entrance & Street Parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
251-04 Weller Avenue
251-04 Weller Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 251-04 Weller Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
34 Johnson Place
34 Johnson Place, Hewlett, NY
Beautifully updated Colonial for rent. Excellent location. Spacious rooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Living Room/Dining Room with fireplace. Kosher Eat in Kitchen. Master bedroom features ensuite bath and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
540 Lincoln Street
540 Lincoln Street, Cedarhurst, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 540 Lincoln Street in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
148-47 Edgewood Street
148-47 Edgewood Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 1st floor three bedroom apartment in Rosedale Close to Transportation, Shopping, LIRR, Parkway
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
315 Mill Road
315 Mill Road, Hewlett, NY
Sunny And Spacious Home On Tree-Lined Street. Comfortable Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Gorgeous Eat-In-Kitchen, Large Bedrooms. High Ceilings Throughout. Fully Finished Basement. Close To Shops And Transportation. Great School District.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
202 Gibson Blvd
202 Gibson Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
District 14 schools Available August 1st Hugh 6 bedrooms 2 bath in mint condition fully renovated in 2016 walking distance to LIRR shopping center, has central air and private driveway plus car garage showing will be available as soon as phase 2
Results within 5 miles of Woodmere
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
