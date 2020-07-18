279 Buttonwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees. The modern kitchen adjoins the cathedral ceilinged great room with wood burning fireplace and has sliding glass doors to a sunny deck with plenty of room for barbeques and entertaining. Beyond the deck is an expansive, level, fenced yard ready for all kinds of games and activities. Front and rear stairways access the second floor that has two large master bedroom suites at opposite ends of the house, take your choice! Three additional bedrooms and a bath complete the second floor. If you need storage or room to exercise, the basement is huge with doors out to the yard. The two car garage enters directly into the kitchen. Snow removal and landscaping are included.