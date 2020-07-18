All apartments in Westchester County
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue

279 Buttonwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY 10567

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees. The modern kitchen adjoins the cathedral ceilinged great room with wood burning fireplace and has sliding glass doors to a sunny deck with plenty of room for barbeques and entertaining. Beyond the deck is an expansive, level, fenced yard ready for all kinds of games and activities. Front and rear stairways access the second floor that has two large master bedroom suites at opposite ends of the house, take your choice! Three additional bedrooms and a bath complete the second floor. If you need storage or room to exercise, the basement is huge with doors out to the yard. The two car garage enters directly into the kitchen. Snow removal and landscaping are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have any available units?
279 Buttonwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have?
Some of 279 Buttonwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Buttonwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
279 Buttonwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Buttonwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 279 Buttonwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 279 Buttonwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 279 Buttonwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 279 Buttonwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 279 Buttonwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Buttonwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Buttonwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Buttonwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
