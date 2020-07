Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances. Living Room with stone fireplace and adjoining Front Porch make this a very special property to take in the views. Studio space over garage great for writers or artists.