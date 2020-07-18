129 Evandale Road

Amenities

This is a partially furnished short term rental till June 30, 2021. Beautifully 2019 renovated split style home in the desirable Edgemont School district. A welcoming home with large living room with picture windows, a stone tiered wall with electric fireplace, built-in TV, custom built-in, Gourmet kitchen opens to formal dining room with French door out to deck. Up the stairs to large en-suite bedroom, additional two bedrooms and hall bath. On the top level, there is a 4th bedroom/den. Lower level features a large family room with sliding door out to backyard, laundry room and a powder room. Just blocks to the elementary school and the commuter bus to the Scarsdale train station. Parking is on driveway. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and internet. The top floor master bedroom and garage is excluded. Minimum income requirement is 40 times rents. Minimum FICO score is 740. No pets.