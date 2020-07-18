All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:06 AM

129 Evandale Road

129 Evandale Road · (914) 420-7967
Location

129 Evandale Road, Westchester County, NY 10583

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2486 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a partially furnished short term rental till June 30, 2021. Beautifully 2019 renovated split style home in the desirable Edgemont School district. A welcoming home with large living room with picture windows, a stone tiered wall with electric fireplace, built-in TV, custom built-in, Gourmet kitchen opens to formal dining room with French door out to deck. Up the stairs to large en-suite bedroom, additional two bedrooms and hall bath. On the top level, there is a 4th bedroom/den. Lower level features a large family room with sliding door out to backyard, laundry room and a powder room. Just blocks to the elementary school and the commuter bus to the Scarsdale train station. Parking is on driveway. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance and internet. The top floor master bedroom and garage is excluded. Minimum income requirement is 40 times rents. Minimum FICO score is 740. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Evandale Road have any available units?
129 Evandale Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 Evandale Road have?
Some of 129 Evandale Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Evandale Road currently offering any rent specials?
129 Evandale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Evandale Road pet-friendly?
No, 129 Evandale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 129 Evandale Road offer parking?
Yes, 129 Evandale Road offers parking.
Does 129 Evandale Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 Evandale Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Evandale Road have a pool?
No, 129 Evandale Road does not have a pool.
Does 129 Evandale Road have accessible units?
No, 129 Evandale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Evandale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Evandale Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Evandale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Evandale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
