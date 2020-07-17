126 Fort Hill Road

Amenities

Amazing amount of space in this HUGE 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy. A sliding glass door provides access to an extra large deck overlooking a large, lush back yard which is perfect for summer relaxing. It will make you forget you re just minutes from major roads. In addition to the listed square footage, an additional 1,973 square feet of space on the lower level brings total building department habitable space to 4,464 SF. A fully finished game room, bar, and home theater are perfect escapes during the off season and for parties or enjoyment with friends. Of course this gem has hard wood floors and central air conditioning. Conveniently located near major roads yet in a wonderful, tranquil location, this home is ideally suited to meeting your family s needs. Bonus spaces provide extra use including LOTS of storage. 700 FICO score required. Small pets are OK but no smoking is allowed.