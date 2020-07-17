All apartments in Westchester County
126 Fort Hill Road

126 Fort Hill Road · (914) 318-6766
Location

126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY 10583

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2491 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
media room
Amazing amount of space in this HUGE 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy. A sliding glass door provides access to an extra large deck overlooking a large, lush back yard which is perfect for summer relaxing. It will make you forget you re just minutes from major roads. In addition to the listed square footage, an additional 1,973 square feet of space on the lower level brings total building department habitable space to 4,464 SF. A fully finished game room, bar, and home theater are perfect escapes during the off season and for parties or enjoyment with friends. Of course this gem has hard wood floors and central air conditioning. Conveniently located near major roads yet in a wonderful, tranquil location, this home is ideally suited to meeting your family s needs. Bonus spaces provide extra use including LOTS of storage. 700 FICO score required. Small pets are OK but no smoking is allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Fort Hill Road have any available units?
126 Fort Hill Road has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Fort Hill Road have?
Some of 126 Fort Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Fort Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
126 Fort Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Fort Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Fort Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 126 Fort Hill Road offers parking.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Fort Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road have a pool?
No, 126 Fort Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 126 Fort Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Fort Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Fort Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126 Fort Hill Road has units with air conditioning.
