10 Byron Place

Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining. The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and an alcove that makes the perfect spot for a desk/home-office. The en-suite bath has a double vanity sink and separate shower and soaking tub. Other improvements include crown molding, recessed lighting, wainscoting, custom closets, hardwood floors throughout, an in-unit washer/dryer, Bosch kitchen appliances, and gracious storage. Amenities include an on-site concierge w/ 24 Hr doorman, fitness room with state of the art equipment including Peloton bikes, secure indoor garage parking (2 SPACES INCLUDED) electric car charging available, children's playroom, and other generous extras such as club room w/catering kitchen, private courtyard and bike/stroller storage. Located within a 5 minute walk from the Metro-North train, the easy commute to Grand Central takes a quick 30 minutes.