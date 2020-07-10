All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:06 AM

10 Byron Place

10 Byron Place · (914) 462-1906
Location

10 Byron Place, Westchester County, NY 10538

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$5,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Perfectly balanced 2 Bed / 2 Bath home at The Cambium. Enjoy the spacious living room with a massive window that floods the apartment with natural light. The open floor plan makes great use of space sure to please those who love entertaining. The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and an alcove that makes the perfect spot for a desk/home-office. The en-suite bath has a double vanity sink and separate shower and soaking tub. Other improvements include crown molding, recessed lighting, wainscoting, custom closets, hardwood floors throughout, an in-unit washer/dryer, Bosch kitchen appliances, and gracious storage. Amenities include an on-site concierge w/ 24 Hr doorman, fitness room with state of the art equipment including Peloton bikes, secure indoor garage parking (2 SPACES INCLUDED) electric car charging available, children's playroom, and other generous extras such as club room w/catering kitchen, private courtyard and bike/stroller storage. Located within a 5 minute walk from the Metro-North train, the easy commute to Grand Central takes a quick 30 minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Byron Place have any available units?
10 Byron Place has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Byron Place have?
Some of 10 Byron Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Byron Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Byron Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Byron Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Byron Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 10 Byron Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Byron Place offers parking.
Does 10 Byron Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Byron Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Byron Place have a pool?
No, 10 Byron Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Byron Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Byron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Byron Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Byron Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Byron Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Byron Place does not have units with air conditioning.
