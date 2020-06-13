88 Apartments for rent in Westbury, NY with balcony
During World War II, the proud little town of Westbury, Long Island, managed to gather 1,400 individuals to perform in the armed forces. That stat proved to be a staggering number as it represented 20% of the entire local citizenry. Surprisingly, it made Westbury, New York, the highest such contributor of any similar-sized locality in the United States.
This neat little chunk of Americana officially began in 1932, when Westbury finally received its town incorporation papers after a three century wait. Shortly thereafter, this quaint little burg took on a new character when its 500 residents were "invaded" by New York City's Wall Street tycoons. This alluring, rustic place, so close to the city and too good to be true, was scooped up by deep-pocketed magnates who soon created luxurious estates -- some of which are still proudly standing today. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.