Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have any available units?
18 Broadmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westbury, NY.
Is 18 Broadmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Broadmoor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.