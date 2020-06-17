All apartments in Westbury
18 Broadmoor Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

18 Broadmoor Lane

18 Broadmoor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY 11590
Westbury

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have any available units?
18 Broadmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westbury, NY.
Is 18 Broadmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18 Broadmoor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Broadmoor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westbury.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane offer parking?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Broadmoor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Broadmoor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Broadmoor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
