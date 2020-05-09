All apartments in Tuckahoe
Rivervue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

Rivervue

1 Scarsdale Rd · (914) 656-0188
Location

1 Scarsdale Rd, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1811 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find. This light-filled beauty with 8' tall windows was lovingly renovated with many high-end upgrades - including 3/4" thick walnut floors, bathrooms, European white lacquer kitchen, recessed halogen lighting, built-ins, and modern warm gas fireplace. Luxuriate in the sprawling expanse of the open Living Room-Dining Room floor plan. Relax in the gracious, king-sized corner MBR with internal modern bathroom. Enjoy all of Rivervue's amenities including outdoor pool, tennis court, recreation room, cinema room, fitness room, 24/7 concierge, garage parking. Tenant pays electric. Pictures taken when owner was in residence. A video walk-through is available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivervue have any available units?
Rivervue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Rivervue have?
Some of Rivervue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivervue currently offering any rent specials?
Rivervue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivervue pet-friendly?
No, Rivervue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does Rivervue offer parking?
Yes, Rivervue does offer parking.
Does Rivervue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivervue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivervue have a pool?
Yes, Rivervue has a pool.
Does Rivervue have accessible units?
No, Rivervue does not have accessible units.
Does Rivervue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivervue has units with dishwashers.
Does Rivervue have units with air conditioning?
No, Rivervue does not have units with air conditioning.
