Amenities
Just steps from the train and a quick commute to Grand Central Station, this dramatic loft-style corner apartment with soaring 12'-14'ceilings in a white-glove landmarked building is a rare find. This light-filled beauty with 8' tall windows was lovingly renovated with many high-end upgrades - including 3/4" thick walnut floors, bathrooms, European white lacquer kitchen, recessed halogen lighting, built-ins, and modern warm gas fireplace. Luxuriate in the sprawling expanse of the open Living Room-Dining Room floor plan. Relax in the gracious, king-sized corner MBR with internal modern bathroom. Enjoy all of Rivervue's amenities including outdoor pool, tennis court, recreation room, cinema room, fitness room, 24/7 concierge, garage parking. Tenant pays electric. Pictures taken when owner was in residence. A video walk-through is available upon request.