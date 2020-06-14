/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
172 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1 Cedar Street
1 Cedar Street, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,185
500 sqft
Charming pied de terre in the center of the village in pre-war building with access via front entrance or private entrance. Premier location - near shops, restaurants, movies, school, park and train. Parking Permit $230 Yearly. Village Lots.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown New Rochelle
1 Unit Available
175 Centre avenue 2B
175 Centre Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Unit 2B Available 07/01/20 Bright Large One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 300899 Large bright 1 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor walk up, Walking distance to town and train station, No pets, No Smoking, Heat and Hot Water Included, Parking
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Side
1 Unit Available
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Southeast Yonkers
1 Unit Available
71 Halley Street 3
71 Halley Street, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
3rd Floor Apartment - Property Id: 292444 Newly renovated one bedroom loft apartment in a multi-family private home. 3rd floor walk-up (steps must not be an issue). No washer/dryer allowed. Private parking available if needed, at an additional cost.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
825 Larchmont Acres D
825 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 194572 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
409 NBroadway 25
409 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
Condo Style Large 1 Bedroom Apt - Property Id: 283557 Condo style apartment river view close to all Tenant pays All Utilities close to all Highways, Schools, Hospitals and Shopping Unit comes with 1 Parking Spot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Getty Square
1 Unit Available
95 Ravine Ave
95 Ravine Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
725 sqft
Ravine Ave Modern Apartments - Property Id: 270537 Hello! We are so glad that you decided to take the next step. Thank you for your interest in applying for 95 Ravine Avenue. Your Future in Living Starts Here.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwest Yonkers
1 Unit Available
137 Morsemere Ter 2
137 Morsemere Ter, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
516 sqft
1 Bedroom in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248457 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Similar Pages
Tuckahoe 1 BedroomsTuckahoe 2 BedroomsTuckahoe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTuckahoe 3 BedroomsTuckahoe Accessible Apartments
Tuckahoe Apartments with BalconyTuckahoe Apartments with GarageTuckahoe Apartments with GymTuckahoe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTuckahoe Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEnglewood, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJGuttenberg, NJHartsdale, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJ