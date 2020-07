Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bedroom in historic Washington park - Property Id: 104467



Beautiful one bedroom, steps to Washington park and up the block from Russell sage college. Stainless steel appliances and wood floors throughout. Comes with private access to park and shared out door space. Heat and hot water included. Pet friendly, washer and dryer on premises. Minutes to all the downtown hotspots. dont miss this rare opportunity. Will not last.

