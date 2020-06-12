/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
126 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tarrytown, NY
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
Results within 1 mile of Tarrytown
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front
Results within 5 miles of Tarrytown
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
28 Atilda Avenue
28 Atilda Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
Vacation at home lifestyle is your's in quaint village of Dobbs Ferry on historic Hudson River, 20 miles from NYC.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
25 High Point Lane
25 High Point Lane, Westchester County, NY
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family house on quiet, beautiful cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large dine-in-kitchen with nice appliances and granite counter tops. Lots of natural light.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31 William Street
31 William Street, Ossining, NY
Just what you have been looking for! An in-town convenient location with plenty of space and a private yard. This is a beautiful 4BR 2 Bath house rental in the Village of Ossining featuring vintage charm with a renovated kitchen and updated baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4 Fountain Terrace
4 Fountain Lane Terrace, Scarsdale, NY
Scarsdale 5BR/4 bath colonial at the end of a private road in highly sought after Greenacres section. Work from home in quiet, spacious rooms or take a short walk to Metro North station with 2 STOP EXPRESS COMMUTE to Grand Central.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
308 Woodland Hills Road
308 Woodland Hills Rd, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1500 sqft
EASY SHOW. UNIT VACANT. KEYS ON LOCK BOX. SUNNY BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHROOM DUPLEX. ENTRY FOYER. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH PARQUET FLOORS / BALCONY. LONG GALLEY KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC FLOORS, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE / POWDER ROOM.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
36 Ovation Court
36 Ovation Court, Westchester County, NY
COUNTRY CLUB LIFESTYLE in the Valimar Community...Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 Limerick Court
6 Limerick Ct, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2238 sqft
3 BR Colonial Home in the Valimar Community offers Country Club Lifestyle w/Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Dramatic 2-Story Entry Foyer &, Living Rm.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
113 Eden Court
113 Eden Court, Westchester County, NY
Valimar offers Country Club Lifestyle w/ In-Ground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
Similar Pages
Tarrytown 1 BedroomsTarrytown 2 BedroomsTarrytown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTarrytown 3 BedroomsTarrytown Accessible Apartments
Tarrytown Apartments under $1,700Tarrytown Apartments with BalconyTarrytown Apartments with GarageTarrytown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTarrytown Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJWood-Ridge, NJ