90 N. Broadway, #2

Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Tarrytown, available now. Asking $1900 a month with all utilities included (heat/hot water/AC/electric/FIOS cable/internet). Great features include skylights, wood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, onsite parking, two closets, and a private entryway. Partially furnished. Great views of the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Walk to the Tarrytown train station for quick access to NYC. No pets. Tenants must have good credit; income must be at least 75k/year. Please call for a showing today!