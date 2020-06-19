All apartments in Tarrytown
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:57 AM

90 N. Broadway, #2

90 South Broadway · (914) 874-8252
Location

90 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment in Tarrytown, available now. Asking $1900 a month with all utilities included (heat/hot water/AC/electric/FIOS cable/internet). Great features include skylights, wood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, onsite parking, two closets, and a private entryway. Partially furnished. Great views of the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Walk to the Tarrytown train station for quick access to NYC. No pets. Tenants must have good credit; income must be at least 75k/year. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have any available units?
90 N. Broadway, #2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have?
Some of 90 N. Broadway, #2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 N. Broadway, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
90 N. Broadway, #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 N. Broadway, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 90 N. Broadway, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 90 N. Broadway, #2 does offer parking.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 N. Broadway, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have a pool?
No, 90 N. Broadway, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have accessible units?
No, 90 N. Broadway, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 N. Broadway, #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 90 N. Broadway, #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 90 N. Broadway, #2 has units with air conditioning.
