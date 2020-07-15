Amenities

dishwasher parking furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history. The current owners have maintained the old-world country elegance that the original owners created, and filled the home with beautiful and unusual fine art, folk art and vintage fixtures that exude warmth and welcome. Just off the beaten path, the home is quiet and spacious, yet only moments from Interstate 287/87 and minutes from the charms of the villages of Tarrytown and Irvington. It is set on 21/2 acres of property and overlooks a quiet pond. It is an ideal low-stress environment for work or contemplation, a unique property in every way.