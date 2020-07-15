All apartments in Tarrytown
8 Gracemere
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

8 Gracemere

8 Gracemere · (914) 261-6609
Location

8 Gracemere, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4228 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a fully furnished seasonal rental, available from July 1, 2020 through Labor Day, 2020. 8 Gracemere is a charming 1914 home that has been lived in by only two families for all of its 106-year history. The current owners have maintained the old-world country elegance that the original owners created, and filled the home with beautiful and unusual fine art, folk art and vintage fixtures that exude warmth and welcome. Just off the beaten path, the home is quiet and spacious, yet only moments from Interstate 287/87 and minutes from the charms of the villages of Tarrytown and Irvington. It is set on 21/2 acres of property and overlooks a quiet pond. It is an ideal low-stress environment for work or contemplation, a unique property in every way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gracemere have any available units?
8 Gracemere has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Gracemere have?
Some of 8 Gracemere's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gracemere currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gracemere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gracemere pet-friendly?
No, 8 Gracemere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 8 Gracemere offer parking?
Yes, 8 Gracemere offers parking.
Does 8 Gracemere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Gracemere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gracemere have a pool?
No, 8 Gracemere does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gracemere have accessible units?
No, 8 Gracemere does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gracemere have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Gracemere has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Gracemere have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Gracemere does not have units with air conditioning.
