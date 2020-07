Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846



***1 Month Broker Fee***



Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through. Top floor on Victorian-style property. Covered parking included. Laundry on-site.

Tenant pays for all utilizes (heat, hot water, electric)



Walking distance to train and all shops.



No Pets Allowed



