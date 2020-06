Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Bright and spacious two bedroom first floor unit in a quiet neighborhood. Tenant has usage of front porch with partial river view. Formal dining room, kitchen with door out to shared backyard. Washer and dryer in basement. Plenty of street parking for resident only parking. Walking distance to village and Tarrytown train station. 40 minutes ride to Grand Central Terminal. One pet under 40 lbs will be considered with landlord approval and $50 extra rent. Minimum income 40x rent. Minimum FICO score 700. Renter insurance required. This is a non-smoking environment.