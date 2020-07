Amenities

parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room. Street parking, resident parking pass available - no cost. Coin laundry and storage in the basement.