Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

19 Cottontail Lane

19 Cottontail Lane · (914) 332-6300
Location

19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY 10533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc. Gorgeous updated kitchen and bathrooms with imported tiles, high-end finishes and fixtures. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. New washer & dryer. Tremendous outdoor space with wraparound decks adjacent to kitchen for easy indoor/outdoor living and eating alfresco. Unfurnished. Two year lease preferred. Available Aug. 1 with some flexibility to move in sooner. House is unfurnished but includes dining room table, outdoor furniture and grill. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Please note furniture in photos is from prior occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Cottontail Lane have any available units?
19 Cottontail Lane has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Cottontail Lane have?
Some of 19 Cottontail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Cottontail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19 Cottontail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Cottontail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19 Cottontail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrytown.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane offer parking?
No, 19 Cottontail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Cottontail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane have a pool?
No, 19 Cottontail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane have accessible units?
No, 19 Cottontail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Cottontail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Cottontail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Cottontail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
