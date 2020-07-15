19 Cottontail Lane

Amenities

Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc. Gorgeous updated kitchen and bathrooms with imported tiles, high-end finishes and fixtures. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. New washer & dryer. Tremendous outdoor space with wraparound decks adjacent to kitchen for easy indoor/outdoor living and eating alfresco. Unfurnished. Two year lease preferred. Available Aug. 1 with some flexibility to move in sooner. House is unfurnished but includes dining room table, outdoor furniture and grill. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Please note furniture in photos is from prior occupant.