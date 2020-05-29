845 Budds Pond Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape. Private And Beautifully Landscaped, The House's Open Layout Makes It Ideal For Entertaining. This Fully Renovated Lovingly Furnished Home Features A Master Suite, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room And Kitchen.The Outdoor Area Has A Deck For Enjoying The Waterfront Year-Round.