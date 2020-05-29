All apartments in Southold
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

845 Budds Pond Road

845 Budd Pond Road · (631) 765-5333
Southold
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Luxury Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY 11971
Southold

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape. Private And Beautifully Landscaped, The House's Open Layout Makes It Ideal For Entertaining. This Fully Renovated Lovingly Furnished Home Features A Master Suite, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Spacious Living Room, Dining Room And Kitchen.The Outdoor Area Has A Deck For Enjoying The Waterfront Year-Round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Budds Pond Road have any available units?
845 Budds Pond Road has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 845 Budds Pond Road have?
Some of 845 Budds Pond Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Budds Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
845 Budds Pond Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Budds Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 845 Budds Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southold.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road offer parking?
No, 845 Budds Pond Road does not offer parking.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Budds Pond Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road have a pool?
No, 845 Budds Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 845 Budds Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Budds Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Budds Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Budds Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
