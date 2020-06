Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large, gorgeous home newly updated w/granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors & tile throughout. Huge master suite with separate full bathroom inc. double sinks & whirlpool tub. Walkout from either the master suite or D/R to a full deck overlooking the spacious backyard. Over 1 acre of flat property w/GROUND CARE INCLUDED. Can be delivered either FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Plenty of closets. 2 car garage with additional access on 2nd level. CAC & Central Vacuum. HUGE additional family room w/wood burning stove. Separate room for laundry. Circular driveway. Fully fenced yard. Additional photos for other 4 bedrooms coming soon. Highly desirable Smithtown "Pines." Make this your new home!