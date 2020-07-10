/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
37 Apartments for rent in Nanuet, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Results within 1 mile of Nanuet
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
117 Margaret Keahon Drive
117 Margaret Keahon Drive, Pearl River, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3255 sqft
Executive rental for those looking for an upscale home in a quiet neighborhood. Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home with high end finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Nanuet
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12 Hillside Terrace
12 Hillside Terrace, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
Beautiful raised Ranch with finished lower level! All updated! Great large family room on main level with cathedral ceiling overlooking patio and backyard. Spacious rooms thruout. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
23 Astor Place
23 Astor Pl, Wesley Hills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1844 sqft
Beautiful renovated Bilevel with mountain views! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Young bathrooms, 4 bedrooms. All windows and doors replaced. Large level yard, close to transportation, parks and shops.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17 Cornelison Avenue
17 Cornelison Avenue, South Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
350 sqft
Beautifully Renovated One Bedroom Apartment in sought-after South Nyack. Located on the 2nd floor, this unit has been completely updated to meet all your needs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
36 River Road
36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,875
830 sqft
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition.
Results within 10 miles of Nanuet
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 Dakota Court
14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2632 sqft
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
315 N Broadway
315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
335 Ferdon Avenue
335 Ferdon Avenue, Piermont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
Beautifully renovated and restored 2 story home featuring 3-4 bedrooms, 2 baths with unobstructed views of Piermont's wildlife estuary creek before you, the charming Village of Piermont and the Hamlet of Sparkill just a short stroll away.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
461 Warburton Avenue
461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1000 sqft
Price reduction!!! Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19 Cottontail Lane
19 Cottontail Lane, Tarrytown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2128 sqft
Beautiful mid century modern 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in the Irvington school district. This incredible rental offers great light flooding through huge windows, beamed cathedral ceilings and Smart Home high tech controls for lighting, locks, etc.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Midland Park
345 DARTMOUTH ST
345 Dartmouth Street, Midland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
At the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, in sought after Wyckoff...Large Rooms, Featuring a brand New Kitchen with granite counter tops and tile back-splash, New/Updated through-out,including Paint, Floors, Recessed Lighting, Deck...
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.
Similar Pages
Nanuet Apartments with BalconyNanuet Apartments with GarageNanuet Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNanuet Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJElmsford, NYRidgefield Park, NJHasbrouck Heights, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ