Great opportunity to rent this newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Sleepy Hollow! Walk to everything the Village has to offer. Tenant will have access to private LAUNDRY and storage room in the basement. The eat-in Kitchen features quartz counter tops, auto close cabinets, new appliances including dishwasher and plenty of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout and recessed lighting. Close to Tarrytown train station. Call about pet policy. Plenty of street parking. This won't last!