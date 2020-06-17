315 N Broadway

Amenities

One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse. Spacious & light LR w/walls of windows, skylights, WB stove & traditional loft feel. Radiant heated slate floor throughout open dining, kitchen, living & office areas. EIK w/stainless steel appliances including chef's-quality 6 burner gas stove & powerful industrial hood. MBR is exceptionally spacious w/California Closets WIC & private Master Bath finished in Italian tile & glass shower drs. Second BR has full wall of closets & access to 2nd full bath finished in NY subway style tiles. Each BR has Romeo & Juliet balcony & access via mahogany wood French drs. Private 30 X 12 ft Terrace w/room for Al Fresco dining, Barbecue & lounging outside. Private laundry, one off-street parking space. Snow & leaf clearing, lawn maintenance & garbage removal included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Access to Verizon FIOS.