Sleepy Hollow, NY
315 N Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

315 N Broadway

315 N Broadway · (914) 924-1113
Sleepy Hollow
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

315 N Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

One of a kind loft style apartment located near Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown train stations. Modern space w/17 ft ceilings & vintage beams reclaimed from old upstate NY farmhouse. Spacious & light LR w/walls of windows, skylights, WB stove & traditional loft feel. Radiant heated slate floor throughout open dining, kitchen, living & office areas. EIK w/stainless steel appliances including chef's-quality 6 burner gas stove & powerful industrial hood. MBR is exceptionally spacious w/California Closets WIC & private Master Bath finished in Italian tile & glass shower drs. Second BR has full wall of closets & access to 2nd full bath finished in NY subway style tiles. Each BR has Romeo & Juliet balcony & access via mahogany wood French drs. Private 30 X 12 ft Terrace w/room for Al Fresco dining, Barbecue & lounging outside. Private laundry, one off-street parking space. Snow & leaf clearing, lawn maintenance & garbage removal included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Access to Verizon FIOS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 N Broadway have any available units?
315 N Broadway has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 N Broadway have?
Some of 315 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
315 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 315 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sleepy Hollow.
Does 315 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 315 N Broadway does offer parking.
Does 315 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 315 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 315 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 315 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 315 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 N Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
