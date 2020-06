Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds. Boasts 2 Laundry rooms, Master Suite and a second potential master bedroom with ensuite. Full basement and 3 car garage with 4 additional bays, ideal for any car or motorcycle enthusiast.