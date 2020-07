Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move right into this beautifully renovated bright Tudor in prime location in Greenacres. Ideal layout with renovated eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that opens to dining room and spacious living room with fireplace and built ins. On the second floor is the master bedroom suite with master bath and 2 additional bedrooms with renovated hall bath. The third floor is finished with bedroom and full bath. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with patio and picturesque flat backyard. Convenient location with easy walk to school, train, shops and restaurants. This is an opportunity to live in Scarsdale and enjoy all that it has to offer in idyllic neighborhood.